RUSNWS-09-20-22 Constitution Week 1

The Constitution, one of our nation’s most important documents, is celebrated each year during the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23. During Constitution Week, Americans are encouraged to reflect on the rights and responsibilities of each citizen for protecting and defending the Constitution.

On Sept. 17 of every year, the United States of America recognizes Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution and celebrates those who have become American citizens through naturalization or coming of age.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.