The Constitution, one of our nation’s most important documents, is celebrated each year during the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23. During Constitution Week, Americans are encouraged to reflect on the rights and responsibilities of each citizen for protecting and defending the Constitution.
On Sept. 17 of every year, the United States of America recognizes Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution and celebrates those who have become American citizens through naturalization or coming of age.
The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms, and inalienable rights.
This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The DAR has also erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929.
The aims of the Constitution Week celebration are to:
Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.
Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.
Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization with a deeply rich history while also being truly relevant in today’s world. More than 930,000 women have joined the organization since it was founded over 125 years ago. They became members to honor their heritage as well as make a difference in their communities across the country and the world.
