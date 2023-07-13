RUSNWS-07-13-23 MATT DAVIS SHOT

Officer Matt Davis

Adairville native Matt Davis was shot several times while serving as Bowling Green Police Officer and is now fighting for his life.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team was requested by KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green to investigate the shooting that occurred on July 6th, 2023, at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Russellville Road in Bowling Green. KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.