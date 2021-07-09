The Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting at 102 East 2nd Street on July 7, 2021, at 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, Caleb Sowers, 23, of Russellville, was located with a gunshot wound.
Logan County EMS responded to the scene and transported Sowers to Tri-Star Skyline where he was treated and released.
Further investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred between Evan Merriman, 19, of Russellville, Sowers, and an unnamed juvenile.
During the altercation, Merriman shot Sowers.
Merriman was arrested and is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of assault first and fourth degree.
This is an open investigation and no other information will be released at this time.
The Russellville Police Department was assisted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the Russellville Fire Department.
