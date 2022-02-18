Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper and Property Valuation Administrator Brooke Waldrup made an announcement pertaining to vehicle values on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
“On Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Governor Andy Beshear issued Executive Order 2022-096 directing the Department of Revenue, in conjunction with all local PVA’s, to reduce vehicle values to 2021 assessments. As you might imagine, this is a vast undertaking to reassess and identify those taxpayers that are due a refund,“ said Harper.
Both the clerk and PVA offices are asking that you hold your 2022 renewals until Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, to allow time to formulate a local plan to best help the public. If you have a renewal that was due in 2021, those can be renewed, as those values are correct.
Both Harper and Waldrup you for your help and cooperation.
