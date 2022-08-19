Logan County has several nonprofit organizations that help the community get by when it comes to food, clothing, and heating and cooling assistance. Some of those include Good Samaritan, Concerned Citizens, Helping Hands, Open Hearts, and the Agape Service Foundation. Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced $75 million dollars in funding to help Kentucky nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization.

“Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus nonprofits, each with a unique mission. They provide families with assistance, advocacy, and aid during our hardest times, in addition to fostering education and culture through the arts,” said Gov. Beshear. “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities they serve.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.