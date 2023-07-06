Tim Hughes will present the program at the July meeting of the Simpson County Historical Society on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the History Center at 207 N College Street in Franklin. He will discuss the current status of Kentucky and global agriculture, as he has recently been to many countries around the world.
Timothy Dean Hughes is the Senior Trade Advisor for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). He served three years as their Office of Marketing’s Deputy Executive Director. From 2011 through 2015, he led the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet’s Division of Biofuels. Prior to his role with bioenergy, he served as the Senior Policy Analyst of the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy where he also held various other positions since 2004.
Mr. Hughes facilitated the program development of the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation’s loan activity and assisted with grant management of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
Tim and his wife Lori own TLC Farms in Simpson County. He grew up in Simpson County with an Auburn address, started school at Prospect Hill, and graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School in 1983. He is a 1987 graduate of Western Kentucky University where he also served as their farm manager in 2002 and 2003.
Tim has served as the state chairman of two young farmer groups and has played leadership roles in various state and national farm organizations.
The public is invited and there is no charge.
“I hope you can come and bring a friend,” said James Henry Snider, Ed.D. “It should be very interesting and appropriate to our area as reflected in a recent post saying, “Simpson County was 10th out of Kentucky’s 120 counties as to area of land being farmed.”
