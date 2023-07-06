RUSNWS-07-06-23 HUGHES TO SPEAK

Tim Hughes

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Tim Hughes will present the program at the July meeting of the Simpson County Historical Society on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the History Center at 207 N College Street in Franklin. He will discuss the current status of Kentucky and global agriculture, as he has recently been to many countries around the world.

Timothy Dean Hughes is the Senior Trade Advisor for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). He served three years as their Office of Marketing’s Deputy Executive Director. From 2011 through 2015, he led the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet’s Division of Biofuels. Prior to his role with bioenergy, he served as the Senior Policy Analyst of the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy where he also held various other positions since 2004.

