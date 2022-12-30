The Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for Service One Credit Union on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The chamber welcomed everyone and a certificate was presented to Ralph Addison, Branch Manager.
Service One Credit Union was formed in 1963 by a group of Western Kentucky University staff and faculty. The credit union was founded on the focus to help others receive financial solutions that were beneficial. Now with seven locations, Service One’s purpose is to serve others and does so through many solutions, both by offering financially wise options and by participating in the community.
