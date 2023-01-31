Ginger Lawrence, Director of the Logan County Emergency Communications Center (ECC), learned at the most recent fiscal court meeting the County Outdoor Warning System (COWS) is supposed to be tested monthly.
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin read aloud the approved motion in a 2006 fiscal court set of minutes, “Monthly testing of the system will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 12 noon. In March, the system will be tested during the statewide tornado drill.”
Lawrence responded, “This is all news to me, that was all before my time.” Although she clarified that ECC has been participating in the statewide tornado drill in March.
Judge-Executive Phil Baker explained, “What brought this to conversation is that we figured out there was no annual maintenance being done and the last drill revealed failure in a couple of the units.” He added. “What we’re trying to do is get in front of that.”
According to Lawrence, Auburn’s siren, located at the city’s water tower on Lincoln Street, did not sound during the Jan. 3rd tornado warning that was activated for Logan County. Several calls came into the city and ECC, reporting the siren did not go off. Lawrence said electrical issues were the cause for the siren not to sound at the Auburn site, but that those issues have been resolved.
“We are going to look into creating a maintenance program for all the sirens in the county,” said Lawrence. “This will include testing them throughout the year to assure they are working correctly.”
The scheduled dates for 2023 testing, weather permitting, should be Feb. 4, April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2 at noon. In the past, the statewide tornado drill has taken place during the first week of March. Reminders will be sent to WRUS and the NDL before testing dates.
COWS are located at several places within Logan County. These sirens are activated when a tornado warning is issued for Logan County.
Besides Auburn, sirens are located in Logan County on top of the police department in Russellville, the fire departments in Lewisburg and Adairville, the Russellville Rural Fire Department, Olmstead, and on 431 South down from Logan Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.