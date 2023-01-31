RUSNWS-01-31-23 COWS Testing

Ginger Lawrence, Director of the Logan County Emergency Communications Center (ECC), learned at the most recent fiscal court meeting the County Outdoor Warning System (COWS) is supposed to be tested monthly.

Magistrate Thomas Bouldin read aloud the approved motion in a 2006 fiscal court set of minutes, “Monthly testing of the system will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 12 noon. In March, the system will be tested during the statewide tornado drill.”

