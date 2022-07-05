KLC Presents Safety Grant to City of Lewisburg

LEXINGTON, KY — KLC Insurance members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Lewisburg representatives thanked KLC and stressed the positive impact the funds will have on their community.
“The City of Lewisburg is very grateful for the safety grants the KLC provides. Lewisburg is a small city with limited resources. This year, ours will be used to purchase a portable blower fan with a flexible duct for our wastewater and road safety departments and safety equipment for our utility departments,” Mayor Matthew Moore said.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney said. “The safety equipment the City of Lewisburg plans to purchase is vital to the health and safety of the people who work for the city and serve the community.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance provider. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC Insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
Photo attached: Lewisburg City Clerk Elly Saye, center, receives a Kentucky League of Cities Safety Grant from KLC Loss Control Specialist Ben Cook and Shelter Insurance Agent Sharon Shanklin.
— Staff report
