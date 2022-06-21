A severe storm carrying with it high winds blew through Logan County the morning of Friday, June 17th. Numerous trees uprooted and broken were reported with minor structural damage.
For Darlynn Moore of Trimble Road in Schochoh, it was a scary reminder of the past.
“That wind was fierce and it seemed like it was all around the house blowing,” said Moore of Friday’s storm. “It came from one direction and then shifted around. I wasn’t sure what was about to take place. I looked out toward the east on my front porch and it looked like a big field was on fire but it was the wind causing a dust bowl from one end to the other.”
Moore said her son was in process of bringing in combine from the wheat field from behind her house. She called him to see where he was, and while talking to him, he said, “OHH!” Moore said the wind was rocking the combine he was in. While on the front porch still talking to him, Moore heard the tree breaking in her yard.
“It seemed like it never was going to quit. It was different than straight-line winds but I never heard a train sound either,” said Moore. “All I could think about was nine years ago when Schochoh experienced the massive tornado that my husband, son, and I stood in our side yard and watched travel northeast and destroy a grain bin on Denise Road across the field from my house. That day will forever be etched in my mind and makes me a bit more nervous these days.”
