After much practice and preparation, Logan County High School seniors presented their graduation defenses last week to a panel of school and community members. The graduation defenses focused on learning experiences that each student had while at LCHS and how they demonstrated each competency of Logan County’s Profile of Success: Collaboration, Innovation, Global Citizenship, Communication, and Empowered Learning. Students also shared about their learning progress throughout the year and what their plans are for the future.
“The defenses give students an opportunity to see how they have grown over the last four years and to see how they can use the skills they have developed to help them plan their futures,” curriculum specialist Julie Cox stated.
Students also prepared writing portfolios to present to the panel. The pieces in this portfolio include a cover letter, resume, learning experience reflections, and a community engagement reflection.
“Preparing for the Profile of Success Defense made me realize how successful I have been throughout my high school career,” Senior Caroline Kelley said. “Presenting my defense to a panel allowed me to experience what a high-level job interview is like.”
Seniors not only had to prepare their presentation, but also had to be prepared to answer questions after. This gave them real-world experience that school and community members felt would help them in the future.
“It’s been amazing to watch the seniors present this week and hear all of the positive feedback from the community,” said LCHS assistant principal Casi Chamberlain. “It gives them great experience to talk in front of an audience, and to reflect on how far they have come.”
