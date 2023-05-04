RUSNWS-05-04-23 LCHS GRADUATION DEFENSES

LCHS Senior Caroline Kelley presents her senior Defense of Learning.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

After much practice and preparation, Logan County High School seniors presented their graduation defenses last week to a panel of school and community members. The graduation defenses focused on learning experiences that each student had while at LCHS and how they demonstrated each competency of Logan County’s Profile of Success: Collaboration, Innovation, Global Citizenship, Communication, and Empowered Learning. Students also shared about their learning progress throughout the year and what their plans are for the future.

“The defenses give students an opportunity to see how they have grown over the last four years and to see how they can use the skills they have developed to help them plan their futures,” curriculum specialist Julie Cox stated.

