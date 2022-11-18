On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for the new Cougar Inc. room at the Logan County High School. This new room will be used as a student-led business room. Assistant Principal, Mike Hoots welcomed everyone, followed by the students explaining each business in the new Cougar Inc. Room.
Logan County High School began student-led businesses during the 2021-22 school year with four businesses and a permanent location within Logan County High School that will be open to students and the community. The goal of LCHS student-led business results in a much deeper understanding of real-world work and the powerful combination of hard and soft skills needed in the world today. All these skills are embedded in Logan County High Schools Profile of Success.
