RUSNWS-08-03-23 HUNTER EDUCATION DAY

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is hosting a special statewide “Hunter Education Day” on Aug. 5

In conjunction with National Shooting Sports Month in August, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is hosting a special statewide “Hunter Education Day” on Aug. 5. The department will offer 38 in-person Hunter Education classes and live-fire range days at convenient locations across Kentucky this day.

“We are excited about the upcoming fall hunting seasons and decided to kick off National Shooting Sports Month with a new Hunter Education Day,” said Rachel Crume, R3 branch manager for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “We hope this concentrated day of classes is a way to help the public get prepared early this year, and we look forward to welcoming afield all the new Kentucky hunters this effort will certify.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.