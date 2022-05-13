Logan Aluminum to appear on Fox Business Network

Logan Aluminum will appear on the Fox Business Network (FBN) Monday, May 16 at 8 p.m./et. The show “How America Works” with Mike Rowe will be spotlighting the aluminum industry in Russellville.
“Our participation in this series will result in visibility, education, and communication of Logan’s world-class performance and culture,” said Mike Buckentin, President, Logan Aluminum. “This episode will clearly demonstrate the growth and sustainability of the Aluminum Industry and our Infinitely Recyclable Products. We are both honored and so very pleased that Logan will be showcased throughout the U.S. and even the world in this manner. It is truly an unbelievable opportunity.”
Aluminum has never been in higher demand, forcing the employees at Logan Aluminum to work 24/7 to smelt recycled cans into one of America’s most preeminent metals. With supply chain issues the world over, demand for aluminum in the United States has never been higher. That’s why in Russellville, over a thousand workers are laboring day and night to churn out the aluminum needed to keep our country running.
In making the announcement, Lauren Petterson, president of the network said, “We’re thrilled to debut an all-new season of FBN Prime, showcasing the many inspirational stories behind some of America’s most successful businesses and innovations.”
Logan Aluminum, a joint venture between Tri-Arrows Aluminum, Inc. and Novelis Corporation, produces over two billion pounds of aluminum annually. Since beginning operations in the early 1980s, Logan Aluminum has grown to become a leading manufacturer of flat-rolled aluminum sheet, supplying approximately 45% of the beverage can sheet stock for the U.S. market. Driven by increased demand for aluminum products, multiple capital expansions have led to a current employment of approximately 1,450 employees and a sprawling campus with over 40 acres under roof. The team at Logan works to maintain a safe, high-quality, team environment dedicated to growth, continuous improvement, sustainability, and long-term success. Logan Aluminum is located at 6920 Lewisburg Rd, Russellville, Ky.
