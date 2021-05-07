A few sidewalks on North Main Street in Russellville are being brought into ADA compliance by the state’s transportation cabinet before they begin resurfacing the street from the corner of Riley White to the bypass. The resurfacing is expected to begin this month.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has a set of guidelines to ensure that sidewalks are constructed to a set of standards that ensures accessibility for the disabled.
“The step-downs on those corners were too high,” said Mayor Mark Stratton. “This project will help make those areas easier for disabled persons to navigate. We want to do all we can to help people who live or visit our city to have the best experience they can while being downtown.”
