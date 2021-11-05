Doug Milliken, Logan County Farm Bureau President, presented Josh and Ashley Crocker and family the Logan County Farm Bureau Young Farm Family of the Year Award.
“Each year for the past several years, Logan County Farm Bureau has chosen a young farm family to recognize who is striving to build and expand a successful family farm operation. We acknowledge the family farm is foundational to the agriculture industry and we realize this is a difficult task for a young family. Logan County Farm Bureau wants to be an encouragement and help to our farm families and those working to establish themselves in the business of farming,” said Milliken.
Josh and Ashley have two children, Allison is 10-years-old and Dylan is 7-years-old. Josh grew up on his mom and dad’s family dairy farm in southeast Logan County. In 2014 they sold the dairy herd and began raising dairy heifers and growing grain crops in a rotation of corn, wheat, and soybeans. They also raise forage crops for the dairy heifers. In 2017 Josh and Ashley purchased their own land for crop production and have plans to expand their operation in the future. They have also started growing a small pumpkin and fall decoration business. Ashley is actively involved on the farm and is also employed in the Logan County School System.
“We present them a plaque in recognition of the hard work and dedication needed to start and grow a family farm,” Milliken said.
