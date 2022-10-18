On Wednesday, Oct. 12th just before 9 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to the scene of a fatal collision on Interstate 65. Troopers responded to the scene located at the 11.7 mile marker southbound.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville, was operating a 2008 Ford Ranger southbound on I-65 near the 11.7 mile marker. McConnell, for unknown reasons, exited the right side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and struck a tree.
