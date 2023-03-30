On March 24, 2023, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to 259 Thomas Road in Adairville, Ky. in reference to a property owner requesting a trespasser being removed from the property. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a vehicle fleeing the residence that was linked to a wanted fugitive from Owensboro, Ky.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as James Ryan Powell, 23, of Owensboro, Ky., formerly of Russellville, Ky. Powell had three felony warrants for his arrest in Daviess County, Ky.

