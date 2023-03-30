On March 24, 2023, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to 259 Thomas Road in Adairville, Ky. in reference to a property owner requesting a trespasser being removed from the property. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a vehicle fleeing the residence that was linked to a wanted fugitive from Owensboro, Ky.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as James Ryan Powell, 23, of Owensboro, Ky., formerly of Russellville, Ky. Powell had three felony warrants for his arrest in Daviess County, Ky.
While fleeing the scene, Powell nearly struck Sgt. Brent with his vehicle and continued to flee through a field.
Powell was located traveling on Smith Road by deputy Bill Moore. As Powell approached deputy Moore’s cruiser, he veered over and intentionally struck him. At that time, a pursuit was authorized that continued into Robertson County, Tenn. Powell lost control of his vehicle and wrecked into a metal fence.
Powell was taken into cutondy and lodged in the Robertson County Detention Center. He is being held on a fugitive from another state warrant pending extradition back ot Kentucky for numerous felony offenses.
No injuries were sustained during the incident. Two patrol vehicles sustained minor damage.
