Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 2 are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center on June 22, 2023.

At around 9:55 a.m. on June 22, Donte Lamonte Churchill, age 19, Carl Michael Kinley, age 42, and Branden Tate Coffey, age 40, stole a truck and fled from a work detail. The three escapees were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community of Todd County occupying a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725.

