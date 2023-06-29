Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 2 are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center on June 22, 2023.
At around 9:55 a.m. on June 22, Donte Lamonte Churchill, age 19, Carl Michael Kinley, age 42, and Branden Tate Coffey, age 40, stole a truck and fled from a work detail. The three escapees were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community of Todd County occupying a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725.
Coffey is described as a white male, brown hair, green eyes, approximately 6’0” in height, and 190 pounds. Kinley is described as a white male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8” in height and 170 pounds. Churchill is described as an African American male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’2”, and weighing 190 pounds. All three inmates were last seen wearing orange uniforms.
All three inmates are classified as state and were being housed in the Todd County Detention Center.
According to law enforcement, the stolen vehicle was located in Louisville. The inmates, who are serving time for varied crimes including theft, receiving stolen property, and drug offenses, are still at large.
KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for the escapees and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
