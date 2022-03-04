Time is running out. Only two weeks are left for homeowners and renters to apply for FEMA disaster assistance if you had damage or losses to your property from the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes.
The deadline to apply is Monday, March 14, if you are a resident of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor or Warren County. Those who have already applied to FEMA need not apply again.
Disaster survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage or losses to their primary homes, personal property and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.
FEMA assistance may include rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair assistance, and replacement assistance.
FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help you with basic, critical needs such as a safe, sanitary and functional place to live while you look for a long-term or permanent housing solution. FEMA grants are not designed to make you whole and they are not a substitute for insurance coverage.
To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.
This is what you will need when you apply:
A current phone number where you can be contacted.
Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
Your Social Security Number.
A general list of damage and losses.
Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
If you are unable to locate important documents, FEMA will help you to identify other ways to verify your information.
For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.