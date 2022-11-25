For 18 years, Soldier Family Christmas has worked to provide toys and food for the lowest-paid families of the 7th and now 6th Battalions at Fort Campbell.

These two Battalions have a history with Logan County. They have provided services during weather catastrophes, as well as, helping with Brother Joe’s Family Christmas which provides food and toys to the families and children of Logan County. Not only that but the men and women of these Battalions have been sent worldwide to keep us safe here at home.

