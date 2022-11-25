For 18 years, Soldier Family Christmas has worked to provide toys and food for the lowest-paid families of the 7th and now 6th Battalions at Fort Campbell.
These two Battalions have a history with Logan County. They have provided services during weather catastrophes, as well as, helping with Brother Joe’s Family Christmas which provides food and toys to the families and children of Logan County. Not only that but the men and women of these Battalions have been sent worldwide to keep us safe here at home.
Soldier Family Christmas is now asking you to contribute any amount to show your appreciation.
“Up until Covid, the Democratic Women’s Club raised funds to buy toys for approximately 250 children. In addition, turkeys and hams were bought for 50 to 60 families,” said Evelda Stearsman of the Democratic Women’s Club. “The Republican Women’s Club has contacted women all over the county to donate food boxes. Fifty to 100 boxes have been donated every year. All of this was delivered to Fort Campbell early in December by the Cates Company.
Since Covid, added Stearsman, the committee has had to go in a different direction.
“Money not used in the past two years will be given to the Fort Campbell Readiness Center which will purchase the toys. Instead of food boxes, we are asking citizens of Logan County to donate money to help purchase gift cards from Walmart to give to the families to purchase their own food,” Stearsman said. “You can also purchase a card from Walmart and donate it.”
If you would like to help with this initiative, send your contribution to Evelda Stearsman, 2026 Stevenson Mill Rd., Russellville, KY 42276. Make checks by Dec. 2, 2022, to Soldier Family Christmas.
If you have any questions, call Stearsman at 270-725-1508 or Bobbi Jean Burnett at 270-726-3801.
“Soldier Family Christmas will appreciate a donation of any amount. Our soldier families need to know how much we appreciate and depend on them to protect us,” said Stearsman.
