On Wednesday, Sept. 1, at approximately 7:41 a.m. deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with injury on 431 North, just south of Williams Road.
According to the sheriff’s department, a vehicle driven by Brian Stevens, traveled across the median and both northbound lanes, ultimately coming to rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
Stevens was found unresponsive but breathing. He was transported by Logan County EMS to Logan Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
At this time, the cause is believed to be medically related. The investigation is being conducted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department who was assisted at the scene by the Russellville Rural Fire Department.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a motor vehicle collision with injuries on U.S. Hwy. 68-80 East at the intersection of KY Hwy. 103.
Upon arrival and after initial investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, operated by Hayden T. Sisk, of Russellville, was attempting to make a left hand turn onto 68-80 from College Street when he collided head-on with a 2001 Mercury Marquis being operated by Tracy S. Blackford, 29, of Auburn, who was attempting to cross 68-80 from Chandlers Road.
Blackford and a passenger in the Sisk vehicle, identified as Jerry W. Thomas, 53, of Auburn, were both transported by ambulance to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
Assisting at the scene were the Auburn Fire Department and Logan County EMS.
