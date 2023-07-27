Pennyrile Electric held its 86th annual meeting on June 27th, 2023, virtually from the corporate office in Hopkinsville, KY.

Board Chair, Bates Payne, gave a brief welcome to those attending and presided over the meeting. Lee Harton, Attorney for the Cooperative, reported that a quorum was met as required by the Pennyrile RECC Bylaws. The minutes of the previous annual meeting were approved, and Mr. Harton read the official Notice of Meeting and Proof of Publication.

SUBMITTED

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.