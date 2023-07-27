Pennyrile Electric held its 86th annual meeting on June 27th, 2023, virtually from the corporate office in Hopkinsville, KY.
Board Chair, Bates Payne, gave a brief welcome to those attending and presided over the meeting. Lee Harton, Attorney for the Cooperative, reported that a quorum was met as required by the Pennyrile RECC Bylaws. The minutes of the previous annual meeting were approved, and Mr. Harton read the official Notice of Meeting and Proof of Publication.
Pennyrile Electric President & CEO, Alan Gates, spoke about Pennyrile Electric’s project with HES Energynet to bring fiber internet service to the rural areas the cooperative serves. Mr. Gates says, “This fiber to the home project would not be possible without the partnership from seven different counties and the state of Kentucky. I would like to thank every elected official for the grant support that has allowed Pennyrile and HES EnergyNet to move forward with this service to our community.” Mr. Gates went on to say Pennyrile Electric is constructing approximately 150 miles of fiber per month and is about fifty% complete in providing internet service to members. Members interested in Energynet internet service are encouraged to go to www.goenergynet.com.
Results of the Board of Directors election were announced, with Duane E. Moore (Western District), Bryson Price (Eastern District), and James L. Futrell (Cumberland District) being re-elected for three-year terms.
