B-25 bomber giving free rides to WWII vets at local airport

A B-25 bomber is scheduled to visit the Russellville-Logan County Airport and Honor Flight Bluegrass is seeking out local World War II veterans who want to come out and experience the event and take a ride in the wild blue yonder.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is sponsored by the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund and will bring a 1944 WW2 B-25 Bomber from the Commemorative Air Force in St. Louis to our local airport on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The only thing they need is WWII veterans who want to go up and fly for free.
The B-25 will arrive at the airport at 9:30 a.m. and depart at 2 p.m. The free flight will begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend this honorary event as well, honoring those who sacrificed for our freedoms.
If you know a veteran from World War II who would like to be considered for this free flight, please call airport manager Cassie Sobey at 270-726-3214.
Honor Flight Bluegrass’s sole mission is to fly our heroes and reflect upon their service, sacrifices, and memories. Every service member, regardless of branch, deserves a thank and a welcome home in the first class and grandest style ever. Honor Flight Bluegrass honors our heroes, recognizes their sacrifices, and takes extreme pride with unwavering gratitude and utmost respect to provide this service.
Honor Flight Bluegrass, is an Honor Flight Network Chapter based in Louisville, Ky., and is recognized as a 501(C)(3), all-volunteer, non-profit organization created to honor America’s WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices.
Honor Flight Bluegrass also flies veterans to Washington, DC, and provides them with a first-class police escorted tour to each of their respective memorials to honor their service, and sacrifices, and create the greatest memory of a lifetime.
“Every Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, and Coast Guardsman signed a check made payable to the United States of America for an amount ‘up to and including their life. That commitment makes it imperative that we commit to honoring these heroes.” — Honor Flight Bluegrass.
