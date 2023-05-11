During the most recent Logan Fiscal Court Meeting, Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill reported there were 614 tires taken in during the Tire Recycling day. He shared that 1,537 tires had been disposed of during the current fiscal year ending on June 30. Cockrill also shared that the state’s Tire Amnesty program will next occur in 2024. “This is the event where county residents may bring an unlimited number of tires to be disposed of.”

Jailer Josh Toomey requested one of the jail’s two commercial washing machines be replaced since it is about 20 years old and has broken down. After much discussion, the magistrates voted to replace versus repair the machine.

