During the most recent Logan Fiscal Court Meeting, Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill reported there were 614 tires taken in during the Tire Recycling day. He shared that 1,537 tires had been disposed of during the current fiscal year ending on June 30. Cockrill also shared that the state’s Tire Amnesty program will next occur in 2024. “This is the event where county residents may bring an unlimited number of tires to be disposed of.”
Jailer Josh Toomey requested one of the jail’s two commercial washing machines be replaced since it is about 20 years old and has broken down. After much discussion, the magistrates voted to replace versus repair the machine.
ECC Director Ginger Lawrence shared with the court that the center is almost fully staffed once again after many dispatchers retired last fall. “We have two graduating the academy this week, with two more going soon, and that leaves us with two full-time and one part-time position to fill,” said Lawrence.
Luke Gilliam with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) presented information to the court regarding road funds. He said for the 2023-24 fiscal year Logan County will receive $1,640,722. He also explained that some projects for the 2022-23 fiscal year were not completed because one of the companies awarded bids went bankrupt. Those projects are planned to be completed with the hope of having them done by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.
When questioned, a representative with the KYTC present with Gilliam said there will be a public meeting regarding the Modernization of US 79S on March 23 at St. Francis Assisi Church in Guthrie and on March 25 at the Russellville High School. Both meetings will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
