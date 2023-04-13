Auburn Banking Company has been recognized as one of the best-performing community banks in the Southeast United States by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Auburn Banking Company is one of just two Kentucky banks to earn the distinction and was ranked #33, out of 732 eligible banks in the category Best Performing Community Banks in the Southeast under $10B in assets. This ranking is based on a bank’s performance in several key metrics for 2022 and includes banks in 11 states.
Auburn Banking Company President & CEO Brian White said, “We have been truly blessed and could not have achieved this honor without our customers. Our board, management team, and staff have worked hard to implement a family-oriented, customer-first culture. We take great pride in our motto of ‘Where serving you comes first!’ We have an outstanding customer base and very much enjoy the relationships that have been formed over the years and look forward to continuing to develop new relationships. Being recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a top-rated community bank in our region of the United States is a true honor.“
Auburn Banking Company is a community bank with $115M in assets, and locations in Auburn, Kentucky, and Russellville, Ky. With origins tracing back to 1875, Auburn Banking Company has been owned by First Community Bancorp, Inc., a Hopkinsville-based holding company, since 1993. For more information, visit www.auburnbankingcompany.com
