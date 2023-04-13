RUSNWS-04-13-23 AUBURN BANK

Auburn Bank President Brian White stands beside a photo of the financial institution’s newest build off US 68 in Auburn.

Auburn Banking Company has been recognized as one of the best-performing community banks in the Southeast United States by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Auburn Banking Company is one of just two Kentucky banks to earn the distinction and was ranked #33, out of 732 eligible banks in the category Best Performing Community Banks in the Southeast under $10B in assets. This ranking is based on a bank’s performance in several key metrics for 2022 and includes banks in 11 states.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.