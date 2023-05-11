Margaret Snardon of Logan Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The nomination submitted read, “I don’t really have anything specific, but every time I work with Margaret, she goes above and beyond with her patient care. She is kind and gentle to everyone she takes care of and that is rare in this day and age. She stays until her work is done, no matter how late. She has my complete respect as a nurse and as a person.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Logan Memorial Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Said Shirley Blick, Chief Nursing Officer at Logan Memorial Hospital, “Margaret goes beyond what is expected of her to make sure that each patient and family member are well taken care of. She shows great kindness and compassion not only for her patients but her coworkers daily. I have worked with her for over 20 years, and she is always smiling and cheerful. The Daisy award is a powerful way to recognize nurses for their positive and caring behavior that not only impacts patients but everyone they encounter.”
In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to
the nursing profession internationally in over 5,500 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with
recognition of Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nursing Ethics, Nurses Advancing Health Equity,
Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, Lifetime Achievement in Nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes
Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, Medical Mission Grants and their new Health Equity Grant programs. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
