Margaret Snardon of Logan Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The nomination submitted read, “I don’t really have anything specific, but every time I work with Margaret, she goes above and beyond with her patient care. She is kind and gentle to everyone she takes care of and that is rare in this day and age. She stays until her work is done, no matter how late. She has my complete respect as a nurse and as a person.”

