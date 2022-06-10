Have you ever wanted to skydive? Do you hear “Free Falling” by Tom Petty in your head on a daily basis? Well, now you have no excuse, as far as not knowing someone locally to help you.
Mike Mann was born in Tennessee but grew up and went to school in Elkton. Eventually, he would wind up in Russellville. Mike is a professional skydiver, and instructor, and was even a part of a jump that made the Guinness Book of World Records.
“I wouldn’t say all my life,” said Mann when asked how long he wanted to skydive? As a kid, said Mann, he remembers they used to allow jumping at the local Elkton airport. He rode out there one day and was fascinated about it. When he got older, he decided that he wanted to give it a try himself.
“A lot of people call it a Bucket List. I didn’t think of it as a Bucket List item, but I got to a point where I wanted to try it,” Mann said.
A friend of Mann’s, who was a pilot, told him they were doing it at the Russellville-Logan County Airport. So, he went out there and checked on it. “I actually went jumping that day,” said Mann.
When asked if he was nervous about doing it for the first time, Mann replied, “Well, we went through the training and I was pretty good at it. On the plane ride up it was the pilot, my instructor, Harry Rooks, who ran the operation. I was thinking at the time, I might have bitten off more than I could chew because nobody knew where I was doing this but there I was.”
Mann was a little concerned, wondering what if this doesn’t go right? But, it went fine.
“It’s still one of those things that you relieve in your head,” said Mann. “I’ve never had children but there are life-altering events like marriage, kids, and different things. Put it this way, it sticks with you in your head.”
After the jump, Mann spent the rest of the day bugging his instructor with questions, asking if he would like to go skydiving. After the first time, he kept jumping and is still jumping to this day.
Mann has been jumping now for over twenty years. He is a tandem instructor who takes passengers on their first tandem skydives.
“I’m one of the people they will hook you to before leaving the plane,” said Mann.
According to Mann, you have to have 500 jumps before you can entertain the thought of being an instructor, as well as being in the sport for three years, and have a Class C Medical, basically like a student pilot. Then you get trained on the manufacturer’s equipment. Mann said they have to sign off on it. “So, there’s a lot that goes into it before you ever show up.”
Mann works in Tennessee at Skydive Tennessee in Tullahoma and in Kentucky at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown.
“I’m an independent contractor, so I can jump with my license requirements anywhere,” Mann said adding, you can find him at the websites, skydivetullahoma.com and skydivekentucky.com
Mann said you have to sign a waiver before you go up over anywhere from a mile to two miles high in the sky. Elizabethtown goes up 10,000 feet and Tullahoma is 14,000, said Mann. “You’re gonna freefall from 30 to 60 seconds depending on the location. So, you’re gonna fall through the sky at 120mph.”
Pretty much anyone can skydive, Mann said, adding, “If you have some type of handicap, do not let that stop you from living out your dream to jump. It’s a bit more involved yes, but we’ve taken people that have been paralyzed from the waist down. We’ve got additional harnesses that we can hold them and basically, that’s to help them with the landing part. You don’t want their legs or feet to drag the ground. Personally, I’ve taken a guy that was an amputee just below his groin. He had the biggest time.” Mann also said folks have jumped that are blind and deaf.
Mann has had the huge accomplishment of making it into the Guinness Book of World Records. On June 26, 2020, a guy by the name of Buddy McNabb came out to jump. He was 90-years-old, said Mann, and wanted to jump for his 90th birthday. He had jumped before. His family and friends all became aware of the jump and they decided they had other family members that wanted to jump as well. “Basically, they all came to Tennessee (Tullahoma) and jumped at the same time,” said Mann. “When I say the same time, they were all in the same aircraft with different instructors. Buddy lead the way and I was with him. All his family came after him. So, we had four generations that had jumped.” They submitted the jump to the Guinness Book of World Records for four generations and received the news a few months ago that they officially made it in.
“It’s pretty cool! As kids growing up we see that book and we see all the records. We figure we’ll never get in it because most of us, including myself, aren’t very athletic,” Mann said. In the book, they have a photo of all of the instructors and the four generations that went and all their names.
Mann never imagined he would have come this far after his first jump at the Russellville-Logan County Airport. “As a matter of fact, I’m still friends with the guy that taught me out here at Russellville. It’s amazing how big of an impact that has made on my life, said Mann who became a full-time instructor about seven or eight years ago. “It was more of a bridge,” said Mann, “I was in between jobs and I actually made it a career.” In April, Mann hit 6,000 free falls.
There are lots of risks and a certain amount of danger surrounding the hobby. Mann was asked if he had any close calls. He said he had a few with his chute but was able to cut away and safely land. “The averages are 1 in every 1,000 jumps you’ll have some kind of issue,” said Mann adding that statistically speaking, in 2021, 3.5 million skydives were made. There is an average of one fatality in every 357,000 jumps. On tandem jumps the average is one fatality in every half-million jumps for the last 10 years. “The equipment has improved so much over the course of time. It’s safer than driving,” Mann said. “Some people have 20,000 jumps. It’s a professional sport.” Even though Mann has jumped 6,000 times, he said that he would never bungee jump. I guess we all our limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.