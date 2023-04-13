RUSNWS-04-13-23 ELECTION PLAN

Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins releases information for the up-and-coming May Primary.

Anyone that is not already registered has until 4 p.m. local time on April 17th to get registered and be eligible to vote in the May Primary. The simplest way to get registered to vote is by visiting the Logan County Clerk’s Office at 229 West 3rd Street, Russellville, Ky., or by going online to govote.ky.gov.

