On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a joint investigation between United States Postal Inspectors, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations lead to the arrest of Kevin Allen Gardner, 34, of Franklin.
Agencies conducted a two-week investigation into trafficking cocaine into Simpson County. Gardner was arrested after he was found to have approximately 7 pounds of cocaine in his possession.
Gardner was charged with trafficking in controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Simpson County Jail. More arrests to follow as this case continues.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.