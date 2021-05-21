One of Russellville’s historic homes is being renovated and saved for future generations preserving a piece of beautiful, vibrant, and notable space that not only provides the community a stake in their surroundings but will now be offered as an event space for those who not only live here but wish to visit.
Phil and Janie Gregory along with Richard and Valerie Hughes have taken on the task of revitalizing the Caldwell House, located on 151 East 6th Street in Russellville, and turn it into an event space for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, baby showers, reunions, business meetings, etc.
The Caldwell House dates back to the early 1800s and was built by Samuel Caldwell who purchased the lot in 1805 and built the house soon after. Caldwell was among the first settlers in Russellville also becoming the first merchant. He served as the first county court clerk from 1792 through 1804. He also served as a state representative in 1805 and 1809. Caldwell commanded the First KY Brigade in the War of 1812 as a Brigadier General.
“Renovating a part of history connects people with their past,” said Janie Gregory whose parents Jimmy and Kathleen Sanders bought the house in 1969 running one of Logan County’s most successful funeral homes. “Historic buildings provide a link to the past that all can experience. They tend to be built with higher-quality materials as well, and the architecture is something of a wonder not seen in today’s age.”
A lot of hard work and dedication went into the renovation, said Valerie Hughes, the Gregory’s daughter.
“It’s truly a labor of love,” said Valerie. “One we wanted to do for my grandparents, as well as the community.”
When you walk into The Caldwell House, you are immediately taken back to a different time period. The aesthetics of the property leave you wondering what it was like for those who once lived there. A reminder includes an old-fashioned iron mark burned into the floor.
The renovation saw the uncovering of history, most notably the hardwood flooring and fireplaces throughout the space. Mixing history with up-to-date features, many amenities can be seen in this three-story structure including an elevator, full-service kitchen for catering needs, a florist room, spacious bride and groom quarters, sitting rooms, two separate large event rooms, and much more.
“We grew up here,” said Janie and Valerie. “This place holds so many memories for us. To be able to preserve those memories and offer this space for others to make their own memories, is immeasurable to our family. The hard work has been worth it.”
The Caldwell House will have a grand opening and open house on May 22, 2021, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The couples cordially invite the public to come out and see what has been done to the historic home with a full walk-through tour of the entire newly renovated space. During your visit on this day, you can experience a variety of event vendors including photography, catering, florists, entertainment, planning, food tastings, door prizes, and so much more.
You can find additional information as well as booking dates by visiting The Caldwell House on Facebook, calling 270-772-2772, or visiting the website at https://www.caldwellhouseky.com/
“Come take a look back as we prepare for a step into the future,” said Janie.
