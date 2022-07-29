Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, attended Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting requesting financial support from the body for the 2022 Tobacco & Heritage Festival.
Steenbergen told of one of the biggest needs for this year’s event, the renting of a stage and sound equipment. The chamber has used a stage it owns in previous festivals, however, it is no longer functional.
Steenbergen said the stage used for the Concert @ Carrico this summer would work perfectly for the festival and comes complete with the sound equipment. The chamber rents that stage.
The court budgeted $6,500 for the festival in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, approving the contribution.
“We thank you for your ongoing support,” said Chamber President Keith Batchelor who was also at Tuesday’s meeting. “We are excited to have another big festival this year.
According to Steenbergen, there are approximately 25,000 people who attend the festival each year.
