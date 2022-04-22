Is your business interested in supporting community events?
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Russellville are looking for additional Sponsorship for the 2022 Summer Concert Series: Concert @ Carrico!
This year, there will be limited sponsorship opportunities for the Summer Concert Series as an exclusive way to support bringing events to our community.
If you are interested in being a sponsor or would like more information, let the chamber know. Don’t delay- there are limited spots available. There is a maximum of two sponsors per concert.
For more information on becoming a sponsor, call 270-726-2206 or email polly.steenbergen@loganchamber.com.
Annual Partners are not included as sponsors for this event.
