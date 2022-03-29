Adairville has some great news to share with the community by announcing the annual Strawberry Festival is BACK in 2022!
“We don’t have a theme yet but we have hit the ground running,” said a very excited Donna Blake, Mayor of the city.
The festival was canceled in 2020-2021 due to the COVID pandemic, leaving many in Adairville and surrounding areas saddened at the loss of an event that has been going strong since its beginning in 1947.
This year, the festival will take place on May 19, 20, and 21, mostly in the downtown area of Adairville.
Currently, there are already 24 craft vendors booked which will take up the majority of the square. Casey’s Rides out of Owensboro will be back for all three days of the festival and you will be able to purchase an armband to ride all rides for $35. Armbands will be for sale at the Adairville City Hall among other places. The famous Strawberry Shop will also be back with delicious treats. Other events include karaoke with Clay Bilyeu, Gospel Night, and a concert by Cody Kirby and Friends. The very popular reenactment of the famous Jackson-Dickinson Duel will return as well.
“We are so excited to have the festival back,” said Mayor Blake. “You know, the first year we didn’t have it, it seemed like it was going to be okay. By Saturday, I felt a depression come over me. I wanted to grab a sign and march around the square to say we are having a parade. This is something I always remember being a part of Adairville. I went to the Strawberry Festival throughout my childhood. It’s always been such a big part of Adairville.”
Blake said more information will be coming about the festival as plans continue. She wants to extend a warm welcome to all of Logan County, as well as those from far and wide, to come out to Adairville during the Strawberry celebration and have a good time.
