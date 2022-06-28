The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 24 through July 1 are listed below. All work is subject to change.
Interstate 65A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures. The lane closures are in both directions from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). A lane closure will be in place 24 hours a day. The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area. Construction crews continue to address drainage repairs followed by resurfacing.
Logan County
KY 103 (mile points 2.0- 8.0)- Motorists should expect one-lane traffic in this area while shoulder work is going on.
Todd County
KY 475 ( mile point 3.3) — The road is closed at mile point 3.3 due to a culvert failure. Planning is underway to get the culvert repaired or replaced.
Warren County
KY 234 The paving portion of this project is complete. Striping will continue and lane closures are possible during nighttime hours from Hayes Lane to Chestnut Street.
U.S. 31-W Louisville Road A school safety improvement project to add a sidewalk and crosswalk for Warren East High School at the intersection of KY 526 will continue.
U.S. 31-W Nashville Road A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Night work is expected on Sunday, June 26 beginning at 6 p.m. for culvert pipe installation. Expect delays and one-lane traffic throughout the night. The roadway will fully reopen Monday morning. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone.
