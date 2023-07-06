RUSNWS-07-06-23 RIDE TO CURE ALZHEIMERS

Christian Hines (left) and Elijah Hopkins (right), Logan County graduates and current WKU students, are riding across the U.S. to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

During the summer when most college students are working summer jobs or traveling for fun, two Logan Countians are riding coast to coast for a cause, and they’ll soon be in the area.

Christian Hines, of Auburn, and Elijah Hopkins, of Adairville, just completed their junior year at Western Kentucky University, and began their journey with Bike4Alz on May 20th with wheels in the water in San Francisco, Calif. and will ride 3,600 miles ending with wheels in the water in Virginia Beach, Va. on July 27th.

