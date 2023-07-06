During the summer when most college students are working summer jobs or traveling for fun, two Logan Countians are riding coast to coast for a cause, and they’ll soon be in the area.
Christian Hines, of Auburn, and Elijah Hopkins, of Adairville, just completed their junior year at Western Kentucky University, and began their journey with Bike4Alz on May 20th with wheels in the water in San Francisco, Calif. and will ride 3,600 miles ending with wheels in the water in Virginia Beach, Va. on July 27th.
The young men are the sons of Christopher and Shelley Hines and Michael and Emily Hopkins.
“Bike4Alz is a registered 501© non-profit organization that, every summer, sends a team of around 12 college men on a cross-country cycling tour to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and awareness,” said Elijah. He continued, “I am a part of this year’s team, Team 11, as a rider and the secretary, webmaster, and blogger. Throughout the summer, the team has ridden just over 2,200 of the 3,600 mile total and hosted fundraising events along the way.”
Shelley said, “I can’t describe how proud I am, it brings tears to my eyes,” when asked about her son’s participation in this year’s ride. “When Christian signed up for this ride, he didn’t have cycling experience or even own a bike,” she added.
“Being a part of this team has been life-changing. It is something so much greater than myself, and overcoming all of the obstacles and tough times with a group of friends like these, has taught me that friendship can eliminate struggles, knowing everyone is right there next to you going through the same thing you are,” said Christian. He added, “The physical and mental battle has allowed me to find peace with myself, and appreciate the nature around me more than I ever have before.”
The Hopkinses said, “We are proud of Elijah every day, but for him to take on this endeavor, really shows great character. He has learned so much about Alzheimer’s and the impact it has on families. We are excited for him to have this unique opportunity. It is something he will look back on with pride.”
This fundraising and awareness effort began in 2010 when Tyler Jury’s grandfather, Barret Cummings, passed as a result of Alzheimer’s Disease. Being inspired by his loss, Tyler and five Western Kentucky University students in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity cycled across the country from San Diego to Yorktown raising awareness and funds to find a cure for the disease that affects one in nine people aged 65 or older, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Now in its 12th year, and 10 rides later, the Bike4Alz riders have covered almost 40,000 miles and raised over $500,000 for research.
The Alzheimer’s Association says more than 5 million Americans are living with this disease and every 66 seconds someone in the U.S. develops it. Over 15 million caregivers provided more than 18 billion hours of unpaid care for Alzheimer’s patients in 2015. One in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. There is no known cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
“Thinking of those who struggle with Alzheimer’s, or who have family members with it, pushes us to keep going daily, and being able to interact with residents in memory care facilities and hear their stories and learn more about the disease, has truly showed us how horrible it is. An experience like this is something we can never forget, and it has made us grow in ways we couldn’t imagine,” said Christian.
Elijah’s thoughts echoed those of his friend’s, “We have spent hundreds of hours riding our bikes, speaking to strangers about our cause, and visiting elderly homes and hearing resident’s stories. Every moment like this drives us to keep going. To me, Bike4Alz is about putting yourself through the toughest situations because what we are going through is not even remotely comparable to those we raise the money for.
“It’s about setting your sights beyond what only benefits oneself, and aiming for what helps everyone. It is an incredibly humbling experience, and one that I will remember and carry with me for the rest of my life.”
You can follow along with the riders and their progress on the Bike4Alz blog at www.bike4alz.org/blog where you can also request that a portion of their ride be dedicated to a loved one affected by the disease. Once you submit your story and choose a date, the riders share it at the end of the day’s ride.
If you’d like to donate to this cause, and the riders in person, they are scheduled to be at the SoKY Market Place in Bowling Green this Saturday at 4 p.m. You may find other local stops from Nashville, Tenn. to Somerset. if you can’t make it to Bowling Green, on their website. You may also donate at https://www.bike4alz.org/support-us.
