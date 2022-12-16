Western Kentucky University recognized fall 2022 graduates in three ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 9.
WKU conferred 967 degrees — 19 doctoral, 177 master’s, three specialists, 717 bachelor’s, and 51 associate — as well as 69 undergraduate and 22 graduate certificates.
The morning ceremony included graduates from the Potter College of Arts & Letters and the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences. The midday ceremony included graduates from the Ogden College of Science & Engineering and Gordon Ford College of Business. The afternoon ceremony included graduates of the College of Health and Human Services.
Each ceremony featured the conferral of degrees, congratulatory remarks from the college deans, recognition of first-generation graduates and honor graduates, and individual recognition of graduates.
The ceremonies began with a moment of silence in appreciation of graduates and to honor the memory of members of the WKU community lost this year. “Additionally, one year ago this Sunday, our region was struck by devastating tornadoes that took the lives of 17 members of the Bowling Green community. As you observe this moment of silence, please honor the memory of those we lost in December 2021,” President Timothy C. Caboni said.
Honorary degree
At the 8 a.m. ceremony, WKU presented an honorary doctorate to Dr. Beverly J. Davenport, a WKU graduate who has held academic leadership roles at the University of Kentucky, University of Kansas, Virginia Tech University, Purdue University, University of Cincinnati, and University of Tennessee. A graduate of Bowling Green High School, Dr. Davenport earned her bachelor’s degree from WKU’s Communication and Journalism departments and her master’s degree from the Communication Department.
Ogden Foundation Scholar
Maria Wells of Lewisburg, an Economics major with minors in Business Administration and American Sign Language Studies, was recognized as the Ogden Foundation Scholar during the 11 a.m. ceremony. WKU’s top undergraduate academic award is presented to one graduating baccalaureate degree senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and outstanding university and civic engagement.
ROTC Commissioning
At the 11 a.m. ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Tony Struzik, Professor of Military Science, administered the oath of office to WKU ROTC Cadet Christian Winn of Bowling Green as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Winn has been assigned to Fort Rucker, Alabama. WKU also recognized veterans and members of the graduating class who are serving or have served in the military.
Scholars of the College
WKU recognized 16 fall 2022 graduates as Scholars of the College. The Scholar of the College is the baccalaureate degree student in each undergraduate college with the highest cumulative overall grade-point average and a minimum of 60 semester hours earned in residence.
Potter College of Arts & Letters: Noelle Fleek, a Music and Spanish major from Burlington, a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and the daughter of Rebecca Fleek; Tuesday Grenead, an English major from Gallatin, Tennessee, a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and the daughter of Brian and Shauna Grenead; Carly Miller, a Criminology major from Bowling Green, a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and the daughter of Carissa Hartis-Miller and John Miller; Riley O’Loane, a Visual Arts major from Prospect and the daughter of Keith and Kelly O’Loane; Celine Sterett, a Broadcasting major from Augusta, Georgia, and the daughter of John and Charlotte Sterett; and Sarah Stevens, an English major from Gallatin, Tennessee, a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and the daughter of Jackie and Susan Stevens.
College of Education and Behavioral Sciences: Brianna Gaskill, an Elementary Education major from Bardstown and the daughter of Jimmy and Carol Gaskill.
Ogden College of Science and Engineering: Mirza Cirak, a Mechanical Engineering major from Bowling Green and the son of Husein and Sanela Cirak; Stefani Jameson, a Middle Grades Math Education major from Bowling Green and a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College; and Laney Newton, an Agriculture major from Caneyville and the daughter of Brian and April Newton.
Gordon Ford College of Business: Seth Brown, an Accounting major from Lexington, a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College, the spouse of Faith Harris-Brown and the son of Robert and Mary Brown; Haley Glass, an Accounting major from Shepherdsville and the daughter of Matthew and Stacy Glass; Sarah Vlahakos, a Mathematical Economics major from Franklin, Tennessee, and the daughter of Andy and Lyn Vlahakos; Macy Ward, a Business Economics major from Fisherville and the daughter of Christine Ward and Barry Ward; and Maria Wells, an Economics major from Lewisburg, a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and the daughter of Bonnie Wells and Grayson Wells.
College of Health and Human Services: Chloe Persinger of Bowling Green is Scholar of the College of Health and Human Services with a major in Dental Hygiene.
Western Kentucky University prides itself on positioning its students, faculty, and staff for long-term success. As a student-centered, applied research university, WKU helps students expand on classroom learning by integrating education with real-world applications in the communities we serve. Our hilltop campus is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which was recently named by Reader’s Digest as one of the nicest towns in America, just an hour’s drive from Nashville, Tennessee.
