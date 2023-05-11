RUSNWS-05-11-23 OPTIMIST CLUB WINNER

Joshua Martin, 2nd Place finisher, and Clarence Gamble, Logan County Optimist Club President.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Joshua Martin represented the Logan County Optimist Club at the Kentucky/West Virginia District Optimist International Oratorical Competition held at Rowan County High School in Morehead, KY where he placed 2nd out of 8 competitors. Students spoke on the topic of “Discovering the Optimism Within Me.”

Martin, the son of Keith and Janet Martin, is a junior at BGHS and has competed in the Logan County Optimist Club Oratorical contest and represented them at the KY/WV District Contets several times since 2017. Martin cited his faith, family, and opportunities for youth through Optimist International and the Civil Air Patrol for instilling optimism within him.

