Joshua Martin represented the Logan County Optimist Club at the Kentucky/West Virginia District Optimist International Oratorical Competition held at Rowan County High School in Morehead, KY where he placed 2nd out of 8 competitors. Students spoke on the topic of “Discovering the Optimism Within Me.”
Martin, the son of Keith and Janet Martin, is a junior at BGHS and has competed in the Logan County Optimist Club Oratorical contest and represented them at the KY/WV District Contets several times since 2017. Martin cited his faith, family, and opportunities for youth through Optimist International and the Civil Air Patrol for instilling optimism within him.
Last year was the first time he had placed at the KY/WV District competition when he came in 3rd at the 2022 contest in Louisville.
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers at the KY/WV district contest earn college scholarships of up to $2,500.
The Logan County Optimist Club offers both an essay and oratorical contest each year to students in Russellville and Logan County Schools and surrounding counties. The essay and oratorical contest topics are released each fall and the contests usually have entry deadlines in January or February.
The annual contest is open to anyone who has not yet turned 19 by October 1 of the contest year and who has not yet graduated from high school.
Optimist International’s mission is, “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimist bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves.”
The Logan County Optimist Club meets at 5 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday of every month at The Baptist Building in Russellville. Clarence Gamble is the chapter president.
