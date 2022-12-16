Each year Kentucky legislators enact new laws that take effect on Jan. 1 of the following year, and this year is no different. Among the new laws is one that taxes residential utilities if a customer has more than one meter.

In an effort to eliminate the state sales tax and transition Kentucky to a service- based tax system, similar to other states like Tennessee, more services will be taxed come the new year. As far as utilities go, this means customers with more than one meter for electric service need to take action by completing and submitting a Declaration of Domicile to insure their primary residence meters are tax-exempt.

