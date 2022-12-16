Each year Kentucky legislators enact new laws that take effect on Jan. 1 of the following year, and this year is no different. Among the new laws is one that taxes residential utilities if a customer has more than one meter.
In an effort to eliminate the state sales tax and transition Kentucky to a service- based tax system, similar to other states like Tennessee, more services will be taxed come the new year. As far as utilities go, this means customers with more than one meter for electric service need to take action by completing and submitting a Declaration of Domicile to insure their primary residence meters are tax-exempt.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue explains that “The basis of the residential exemption for utilities shifts from reliance on tariff language filed with the Public Service Commission (PSC) to a customer declaration that the services are used at the location as the place of domicile.”
Based on available information, it appears those most likely to be affected will be anyone with multiple meter locations; however, most people will automatically receive tax exemption on their bill and will not need to complete the form.
As long as meters are on a single property (your home and a detached garage or other building, as long as they remain in residential use), the exemption remains in effect. If the information submitted on the form does not change, the form only needs to be completed once.
If, as in the case of a rental property, the tenant changes, the new tenant will need to complete the form to secure the exemption.
To complete the form, called the Declaration of Domicile for Purchase of Residential Utilities (Form 51A380), contact your electric service provider or download the form at www.kyelectric.coop/taxanswers.
