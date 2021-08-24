“It’s not the home you build, but the family you build in it,” is the message of a film created in Logan County by writer and director Kiel Thorlton. Thorlton is a native of Auburn and Logan County, and while considering the setting of his first widely released feature film, “home” was the perfect place in his mind to film. The film entitled “A Place Called Home” came to life in areas that will be recognizable as uniquely Logan County.
“A Place Called Home” is a story of a widowed young man, struggling to raise his two children, one of which is an infant, on his own. Balancing the demands of working in a rural area with caring for his children, it is a touching story of resilience and survival through poverty and grief. The movie was filmed in familiar places like Piggly Wiggly, Auburn Elementary, Russellville City Park, along with scenes in H&H Sheet Metal. Thorlton said the decision for the location came both from artistic and practical reasons.
“The more artistic reason is, that’s where I came from; that’s where I was raised. The film feels natural for the area. And it is a gorgeous landscape,” shared Thorlton. The practical reasons involved the cost of production and filming. Thorlton said he has so many connections in Logan County, in Auburn, and Lewisburg, that he knew he’d have access to areas for filming. “It’s just hard to replicate that without millions of dollars.” Production would be less expensive than filming in widely used areas, such as in DC or Atlanta.
The process from the film being a concept to a reality began in 2014. Thorlton wrote the narrative over the course of two and a half years. At that time, he was working full time and finishing his degree.
“It was a lot to juggle all those things. In 2016, I began bringing in other people to help me. Regardless of how the money worked out, it was a movie designed to be able to be accomplished with no money, if that’s what it took.” Thankfully for Thorlton and the crew, he was able to allocate funding, although it was a very tight budget.
Thorlton has been interested in film for most of his life. He attended Campbellsville University with a double major in Film and Theatre. He later earned a Master of Fine Arts in Film Directing from Regent University. He has worked along the East Coast in the Virginia area, in the Nashville film industry, and now lives in Little Rock, Ark. Currently, he is an Assistant Professor of Film and Television at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and a Coordinating Producer for ESPN.
Thorlton’s family still lives in the Auburn/Logan County area. His father is Kirk Thorlton. He worked for decades at Logan Aluminum. His mother Brenda works at a bakery in Bowling Green. His in-laws, Mike and Robin Harris once owned Nation’s Medicine. “My dad has been cracking me up this whole time. He’s like ‘You’re famous!’ ”
Thorlton shared that keeping the film quiet was difficult. They filmed at 3 a.m. in Piggly Wiggly to be sure they were done by opening of the store. Even so, funny stories occurred from local curiosity. They actively avoided word getting out about the film, which resulted in hilarious scenarios.
“We worked with Kenny Gregory and had to film at the park in Russellville. That day there were 20 to 30 kids in the park, on a Wednesday, which never happens. Kenny warned the next day on a Thursday, there were around 75 kids at the park because they knew something was going on.” Thorlton also said that although filming at 3 a.m., customers at Piggly Wiggly later asked the clerks what was going on.
The film is now going through the festival circuit. “A Place Called Home” will debut as the headlining film in Knoxville on Sept. 17. The film should be widely available to the public by the end of the year/beginning of 2022. You can learn more and see the trailer for the film at aplacecalledhomefilm.com and sign up for social media alerts about the availability of the film. Said Thorlton, “It really has a hometown vibe.”
