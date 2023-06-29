The Logan County Fair has been two weeks full of excitement with an estimated over 10,000 people in attendance.
The Logan County Fair board consists of 24 people with a countless list of volunteers. Over 60 businesses have partnered together to sponsor the Logan County Fair. Chairman Amanda Stratton stated, “The 2023 Logan County Fair was very successful. I greatly appreciate the people of Logan County and the surrounding areas for all their support. The fair board members and volunteers put a lot of time and effort into making the fair a fun family experience they can make lasting memories at. We are all looking forward to what next year’s fair will hold.”
Kickoff Saturday, June 17 began with Farmer’s Market followed by vendors, a health fair with Logan Memorial Hospital, food trucks, inflatables, Celebrating the Heroes with Amanda Simon’s State Farm, Light It Up Blue for Autism, a dunking booth with Logan County elected officials, 4H & Homemaker exhibits, eating competitions, and a frog jumping contest. The evening ended with the TNT Powder Puff Demo Derby.
The James Gang Amusement carnival rides opened on Tuesday. Helicopter Rides were available each night. Over 100 people attended Special Friends Day at the fair. The Little Mr. & Miss Logan County Fair Pageant and Special Needs Pageant have become crowd favorites. The Sawmill Revival Band provided entertainment Tuesday Night.
Wednesday was Stuff the Bus/Faith & Family Fun Night. Stuff the Bus and WRUS provided free tickets for the first 100 kids to get in the gates for free. Thirteen local churches set up booths inside the ag arena for Faith & Family Night with music by the Duncan Sandlin Band. Farm Bureau and Farm Credit were also sponsors of the event. Independence Bank brought their Choo-choo Train and were night sponsors as well. They were an excellent addition to Life Choice Pregnancy Center’s Diaper Derby.
Thursday night was The Kentucky Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulls sponsored by Knuckles Insurance. Sheriff Stephen Stratton and the City of Adairville joined together to provide 30 free fair tickets and meals for the Concerned Citizens Kids Camp Thursday night as well.
Friday night was The Kentuckiana Truck & Tractor Pulls sponsored by Hutson Ag.
Saturday was The Blue Collar Boys Demolition Derby Night sponsored by Stratton Auto Sales. Yoder’s Sturdi Built Buildings provided a medical building for the week. Jailer Joshua Toomey and the Logan County Detention Center inmates, Grace Recovery Home, and Logan County Extension’s Cristian Jenkins were a tremendous help with physical manpower for both weeks of the fair.
Dee Dee Brown, Executive Director of The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission and Fair Board Secretary stated, “God has blessed us with yet another wonderful Logan County Fair. We are so thankful to see all our community partners join with us to make this happen year after year. The excitement is contagious. Each year we have new people join in to help make the fair possible. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Logan County Fair. I have such wonderful memories of going to the fair as a child. I hope that we are giving that to a new generation now.”
The Logan County Fair Livestock Shows were as follows June 26-Beef Show, June 27-Dairy Cattle Show, June 28-Alpaca Show, June 29-Goat & Sheep Show, June 30-KDA Gilt Show and Logan County Swine Show.
Longtime fair board member Lonny Epley stated, “The 2023 Fair was very well managed by the entire group. Thank you to all of our sponsors.”
2023 Fair Board Members/Volunteers are Chairman Amanda Stratton, Vice Chairman Ben Ferguson, Treasurer Linda Martin, Secretary Dee Dee Brown, Jason Brown, Stephen Stratton, Jayce Harmon, Hannah Polacheck, Lonny Epley, Tracey Epley, Cliff Kennedy, Jr., Brooke Powell, Myla Porter, Pete Porter, Barry Cornelius, Donnie Warren, Alice Warren, Grace Ann Warren, Bobby Collins, Leann Martin, Carrie Derossett, Jay Campbell, and Mary Givens.
