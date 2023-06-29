The Logan County Fair has been two weeks full of excitement with an estimated over 10,000 people in attendance.

The Logan County Fair board consists of 24 people with a countless list of volunteers. Over 60 businesses have partnered together to sponsor the Logan County Fair. Chairman Amanda Stratton stated, “The 2023 Logan County Fair was very successful. I greatly appreciate the people of Logan County and the surrounding areas for all their support. The fair board members and volunteers put a lot of time and effort into making the fair a fun family experience they can make lasting memories at. We are all looking forward to what next year’s fair will hold.”

