Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper gave an emotional speech Tuesday before the fiscal court announcing he will not be seeking reelection as county clerk.
“I come to you with a heavy heart. I’ve met with my staff this morning and been in much prayer. I want to make the court and public aware I will not be seeking a fifth term as county clerk. This is something I don’t take lightly.
“I’d like to thank all the elected officials that I’ve had the privilege of working with the last 16 years. I thank you, it’s been a privilege and a learning experience. I can’t give enough gratitude for that. All the cities have been gracious to me, you county officials, even some that aren’t here. I look around this table and in 16 years some of them have passed but they always supported me and I thank you for that.
“I want to thank both parties, the Democratic Party and Republican Party who have put a lot of trust in me.
“I’ve been very fortunate not to have an opponent in the last four cycles of elections, that says a lot to me and I will be forever thankful.
“The voters have allowed me to have a dream job. This is hard. I’ve got a heavy heart,” said an emotional Harper.
“One of the things as county clerk that has been important to me is the election integrity and that’s being challenged. I just ask as we go into this season of filing, you know there will be newly elected officials and a new clerk. I just ask that you would treat others as you would want to be treated.
“To fix this national problem without getting into a debate, I’ve thought a lot about it and prayed about it, and the answer I get from God ... it’s gonna start local. We’ve got to start here and we will rebuild.”
Harper ended his message by saying, “I’ll be here next year. I’m not quitting. I’ll do the best I can. We still have some things to do. My employees and all the employees of this county, they are important to me, as they are to you.”
Judge-Executive Logan Chick and members of the court thanked Harper for his service over the years. “You’ve done a good job and we appreciate all you’ve done,” said Chick.
Harper ran for clerk when Kenny Chapman retiring after 29 years. He ran as a Democrat in 2005 beating Jackie Dunlap, Larry Christie, Phil Gregory, and Mike Wilson in the primary. Harper faced and won against Republican Gaylen Baugh in the General Election drawing 4,671 votes (60.8%) as compared to Baugh’s 3,007 votes. Harper carried all 20 precincts.
