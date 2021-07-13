Auburn School is excited to announce that Drew Teel has been selected as the new assistant principal of Auburn. The decision was made by Principal Kristina Rice with consultation from the interview committee and the Auburn Site-Based Decision Making Council, and after careful considerations, including a review of qualities developed by the staff for this position.
Teel has served as an LBD and MSD Special Education Teacher of Olmstead School since June 2016. He began his teaching career as an ECE and LBD Special Education Teacher at Russellville Jr./Sr. High School in 2014. Teel also has several years of coaching experience in middle school basketball at Russellville Independent Schools, Olmstead School, and Logan County Schools. He is currently the golf coach of the Logan County High School boys and girls teams.
“Mr. Teel will be a great addition to our Tiger family,” said Principal Rice. “He has a focused goal to do what is best for students and successful experience with teaching elementary/middle school. We look forward to welcoming Mr. Teel to the Auburn School community.”
Teel graduated from Faulkner University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management. After graduating from Faulkner, he received a Master’s in Education from Auburn University in Montgomery. He then earned his Master’s in Teaching in LBD from the University of the Cumberlands. He received an endorsement in MSD from Georgetown College. He also received an M.A.Ed in Education Administration Principal from Campbellsville University.
“I am honored to be selected as the next assistant principal of Auburn School. I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community in the place that I am thankful to call home. Auburn School has a long tradition of excellence, and I look forward to being a part of the Auburn family. It’s truly great to be an Auburn Tiger!”
Drew is married to Elizabeth who serves as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Assistant Logan County Attorney, as well as the attorney for the cities of Auburn, Lewisburg, and Russellville. Elizabeth is also a partner in Ross & Teel, LLP. The Teels have two children, Cali Ann and Jack.
