The Logan County Superintendent would like to address questions the school has received regarding an incident at Adairville School and clear up misinformation surrounding the incident.
Earlier this month, administrators were notified outside of school hours that an elementary student had brought a pocket knife to school and had made a verbal threat to an individual student. Administrators handled the situation using district threat assessment protocol. The School Resource Officer, who is an employee of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, was notified immediately by school administration. Parents of the students involved were also notified. This was an isolated incident. If you have questions, please contact Adairville School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.