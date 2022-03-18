On March 7, 2022, agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force (SCKDTF) were called to the Logan County Detention Center by Jailer Phil Gregory to investigate an incident involving several inmates that tested positive for Fentanyl. Gregory began his own internal investigation two days prior when he tested several inmates who came back to the jail from work release.
According to Gregory, inmates smuggled in fentanyl in their steel-toed boots and by cutting into the soles of the boot which made the drug undetectable through the body scanner. It is a protocol for all returning inmates from work release, as well as those being booked into the jail, to go through the body scanner, said the jailer adding the scanner catches a great deal. The $165,250 piece of equipment was purchased in 2019 with funds generated by the jail’s commissary-canteen to stop contraband from getting inside the jail.
Gregory said there were two very instrumental tools that helped him find out about the smuggled Fentanyl. One was the camera system that was recently placed at the work-release site where the incident began and the other is the newest technology purchased by Gregory for testing for Fentanyl.
“The jail can test inmates if there is a suspicion of drug use,” said Gregory.
When agents with the SCKDTF arrived at the jail and began their investigation, it was determined that three individuals were responsible for introducing several Fentanyl pills into the Logan County Detention Center.
“It was determined that Shameka Mitchem of Louisville, Ky. transported the pills and other items to the Humane Society in Russellville. Mitchem then dropped the items in a dumpster where inmates obtained them the following date. Once the pills were inside the jail, several inmates were able to obtain and ingest the pills,” said Jacky Hunt, Director of the SCKDTK.
Hunt said the task force works closely with jailer Gregory to keep drugs out of the detention center.
The following were charged in this case. The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.
Antoine Fearington of Louisville, Ky. DOB 12/16/1984 Promoting Contraband 1st degree, Trafficking Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
Shameka Mitchem of Louisville, Ky. DOB 10/20/1992 Promoting Contraband 1st degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (Fentanyl)
Scott Medlock of Arlington, Ky. DOB 06/21/1975 Promoting Contraband, Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
Joseph Jones of Lebanon, Ky. DOB 02/17/1991 Promoting Contraband 1st degree
Gregory Baker of Whitesburg, Ky. DOB 03/14/1984 Promoting Contraband 1st degree
Robert L. Schulze of Williamstown, Ky. DOB 10/05/1978 Promoting Contraband 1st degree
Tavarus M. Holloway of Bowling Green, Ky. DOB 02/18/2000 Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
Alan Taylor of Somerset, Ky. DOB 06/23/1978 Promoting Contraband 1st degree
Travis R. Johnson of Bevinsville, Ky. DOB 05/17/1979 Promoting Contraband 1st degree, Possession of Controlled Sub 1st degree
Ricky Tankisley of New Haven, Ky. DOB 03/26/1995 Promoting Contraband 1st degree
