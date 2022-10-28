Denise Shoulders has joined the News-Democrat & Leader staff as a full-time reporter. Shoulders began writing for the paper as a stringer over a year ago.
Within that time, she has shown her talent for writing and began immersing herself in the community she has called home most of her life.
Shoulders is a certified genealogist who serves as president of the Logan County Genealogical Society.
Her selection makes her the third president of the group since it was organized in 1979.
Denise brings with her to the NDL almost 30 years of research experience focusing on western Kentucky and northern middle Tennessee, along with the New England states of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, and international research in Canada, England, and Sweden searching her own roots. Denise is also the current Wednesday and Thursday clerk at the Logan County Archives. She has been volunteering here for the past 22 years.
“I’ve been writing freelance for the paper for the last year, and it’s been so much fun,” said Shoulders. “I get the chance to talk to people and share their stories. How can you not have fun with a job like that? As a middle school student, I secretly wanted to be a writer, which shows how it’s never too late for a dream to come true.”
A 1993 graduate of Logan County High school, Shoulders has completed the Boston University Professional Education certificate in Genealogical Research. She earned certified credentials from the Board for the Certification of Genealogists in 2020. She recently worked with Firebird Forensic, Inc. (the group responsible for identifying the Golden State Killer), assisting with solving cold cases of rapes, murders, and unidentified human remains, and with Ancestor Searchers as a remote researcher. She is working toward multiple Professional Learning Certificates in Genealogical Studies with the National Institute of Genealogical Studies in the topics of American Records, Canadian Records, DNA and Genetic Genealogy, English Records, Methodology, and Professional Development. She often teaches genealogical methodologies and topics locally. In 2005, Shoulders graduated from Bowling Green Technical College (now Southcentral Kentucky Technical and Career College) with an AAS in Culinary Arts.
In her spare time, Shoulders is a member of the Russellville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as the chapter’s registrar. She is the O’Bannon House Preservation Foundation Inc.’s genealogist and a tour guide. She also assists the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution chapter registrar with new member applications.
