Six school resource officers (SRO) hired to protect students and educators in the Logan County School system are in place and ready to begin their duties.
Lee McKinney, Barry Dill, Jim Ray, and Tammy Britt will be joining current SROs Eric Evans and Charlie Sweeney with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department being placed at the six schools of Adairville, Auburn, Chandlers, Lewisburg, Olmstead, and Logan County High School.
Sheriff Stephen Stratton began working with the school system in the summer to put SROs at every school in the district. Last year there were three SROs positions with one vacancy. Among the hundreds of laws passed in the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, House Bill 63 requires a school resource officer in every school in the Commonwealth by Aug. 1, 2022. The Logan County School System funds 60% of the cost with the county supplying 40%.
Out of discussions and with cooperation from the Logan County Fiscal Court, a competitive salary package was drafted which the sheriff says helped a great deal in recruiting for the positions. “I really did not think we would have all six by now,” said Stratton. Along with Logan County, most schools in the state have been scrambling to fill the needed positions making the hiring pool shallow. “We are very fortunate to have hired retired law enforcement from within our own community,” Stratton added.
Lee McKinney is retired from the Western Kentucky University Police Department serving as captain over the patrol investigations section.
Barry Dill retired from the City of Russellville where he served as Police Chief.
Jim Ray is retired from the Kentucky State Police and served as the Adairville City Police Chief.
Tammy Britt has been serving as a School Resource Officer for the City of Glasgow. She also served with the Russellville Police Department and Bowling Green Police Department.
Eric Evans has been serving as a School Resource Officer for over 10 years and Charlie Sweeney for three.
A seventh position will be filled soon, said Stratton, with a Sergeant named who will oversee all SROs. Even though the SROs are now at the schools, there will be some training required for certification.
“When we heard about House Bill 63 coming down the road, we all began trying to figure out ways we could recruit SROs,” said sheriff Stratton. “The big question was funding. We knew we had to offer a competitive package to not only fill the positions but to fill them with skilled officers. These are our children and community members that need protecting. We did not take this lightly.” Stratton said because of the great working relationship with the school system and the fiscal court, those positions were able to be filled quickly with competent, seasoned officers in time for the school year.
“I am very pleased with the new hires,” said Stratton. “They all know what this job entails. These officers know that if there is ever a situation where the school is threatened, they are to run toward the threat and not away from it. We will provide a safe place for our children. I want the teachers to be able to teach and the students to be able to feel safe in their schools. I want their parents to know that we will protect them.”
