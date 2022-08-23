Six school resource officers (SRO) hired to protect students and educators in the Logan County School system are in place and ready to begin their duties.

Lee McKinney, Barry Dill, Jim Ray, and Tammy Britt will be joining current SROs Eric Evans and Charlie Sweeney with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department being placed at the six schools of Adairville, Auburn, Chandlers, Lewisburg, Olmstead, and Logan County High School.

