The Logan County FFA Greenhouse will close on May 8 so now is the time to come and get your Mother’s Day gift or those vegetables you are wanting to plant for the garden.
The greenhouse has hanging baskets, vegetables of all kinds, and a few bedding plants left.
Cooler temps are moving on, and it’s time to get your garden out and redo those flower beds and porches.
The Logan County FFA Greenhouse is open on Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and weekdays 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The greenhouse is located behind the Logan County High School.
Please follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask, and stay 6 feet from others when shopping.
Sales benefit members of the Logan County FFA Chapter and the Logan County FFA Alumni Scholarship.
— Staff Report
