On Wednesday, July 19th, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce held the 2023 Women In Business Luncheon with over 100 attendees. During the luncheon, 14 different women were presented with the S.O.W. award for Spotlight on Outstanding Women. The following were awarded: Stacey Cundiff, April Scipio, Tammy Costellow, Carla Anderson, Ami Brooks, Lisa Davis, Mindy McGill, Lisa Browning, Haley Jayne, Sharon Shanklin, Myla Porter, Edna Hughes, Lora Lee Robey, and Kathy Edmonds.
The awards were followed by a presentation given by the guest speaker Ashlee Wilson, General Manager of the Hot Rods and Morning Show Host for News 40 Sunrise.
