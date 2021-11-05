Governor encourages COVID-19 boosters
Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged vaccinated Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The boosters help individuals protect themselves and others better as immunity from the initial vaccine dose(s) likely wanes over time. All Kentuckians are now eligible to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccine boosters: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.